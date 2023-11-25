The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on MacKinnon's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In six of 19 games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 19 games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 19 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 24 Points 5 6 Goals 2 18 Assists 3

