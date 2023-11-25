Saturday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) and TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) squaring off at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their last game on Thursday, the Cornhuskers secured a 75-61 victory over Lamar.

Nebraska vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Nebraska vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 66, TCU 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

Nebraska has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 95) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 98) on November 23

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 294) on November 6

79-32 at home over Alcorn State (No. 295) on November 14

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.8 FG%

18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.8 FG% Natalie Potts: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 77.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 77.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jaz Shelley: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Darian White: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG% Callin Hake: 7.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game, with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 53.2 per contest (38th in college basketball).

