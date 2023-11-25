Big 12 rivals will clash when the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) meet the BYU Cougars (5-6). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 36, BYU 18

Oklahoma State 36, BYU 18 Oklahoma State has won three of the five games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

The Cowboys have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

This season, BYU has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +575 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-16.5)



Oklahoma State (-16.5) Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 7-3-0 this year.

In nine games played BYU has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points five times this season.

There have been four BYU games that have finished with a combined score over 56.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 56.5 is 5.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.3 points per game) and BYU (22.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.3 51.9 Implied Total AVG 29.3 30.8 27.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 49 50.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29.3 31 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

