With Week 13 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: -190

-190 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 49-13 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

11-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +180

+180 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 22-20 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Arizona

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 42-18 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

4. Oregon State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 22-20 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. USC

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-5 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 38-20 vs UCLA

6. Utah

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 42-18 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

7. UCLA

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

7-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 38-20 vs USC

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 56-14 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

5-6 | 3-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 27-15 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Colorado

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-7 | 4-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 56-14 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

11. Stanford

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-8 | 3-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 27-15 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 49-13 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

