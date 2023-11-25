The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Riley Tufte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Tufte stats and insights

  • Tufte has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Tufte has zero points on the power play.
  • Tufte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

