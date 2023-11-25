The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Riley Tufte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Tufte stats and insights

Tufte has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Tufte has zero points on the power play.

Tufte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

