Valeri Nichushkin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Nichushkin's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is +6.

In eight of 19 games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 19 games this season, Nichushkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 19 games this season, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 18 Points 3 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

