Check out best bets for when AFC West opponents match up as the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Chiefs are favored by both BetMGM and the model, but the model has them winning by significantly less (9.5 to 5.5 points). Take the Raiders and the points.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Chiefs have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

This season, the Raiders have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +380 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+9.5)



Las Vegas (+9.5) The Chiefs have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas City is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Raiders have compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) The two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game (39.3) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 36.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the over/under in this game.

Kansas City has gone over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).

Out of theRaiders' 11 games with a set total, two have hit the over (18.2%).

Isiah Pacheco Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 61.4 3 16.2 1

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 189.2 3 1.8 1

