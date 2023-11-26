How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AFC West foes match up when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs average just two more points per game (22.5) than the Raiders give up (20.5).
- The Chiefs collect 23.1 more yards per game (365.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (342.3).
- Kansas City rushes for 110.2 yards per game, 22.1 fewer than the 132.3 Las Vegas allows per contest.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (14).
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs average fewer points on the road (19 per game) than they do overall (22.5), and allow more (18.3 per game) than overall (16.4).
- The Chiefs pick up 351.8 yards per game away from home (13.6 fewer than overall), and allow 294 on the road (10.8 more than overall).
- The Chiefs accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (108.5 per game) than they do overall (110.2), but they also give up fewer on the road (101.3 per game) than overall (112.4).
- On the road the Chiefs convert more third downs (46%) than overall (45.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (38.5%) than overall (35.7%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|L 24-9
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|12/18/2023
|at New England
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.