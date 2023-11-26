Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, 132.3 per game.

Pacheco leads the team by amassing 614 yards on 143 rushes (61.4 ypg). He's scored three rushing TDs. Pacheco, as a receiver, has 25 catches for 162 yards (16.2 ypg) and one receiving score.

Pacheco vs. the Raiders

Pacheco vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Raiders during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Raiders surrender 132.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Raiders have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 20th among NFL defenses.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has hit the rushing yards over in five of 10 opportunities (50.0%).

The Chiefs, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.9% of the time while running 40.1%.

His team has attempted 256 rushes this season. He's taken 143 of those carries (55.9%).

Pacheco has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has scored four of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (17.4%).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (61.0% of his team's 41 red zone rushes).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pacheco has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Pacheco has been targeted on 29 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season (7.6% target share).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 5.6 yards per target (112th in NFL).

Pacheco, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Pacheco has been targeted four times in the red zone (7.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 19 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

