Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon is listed as out and won't play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find McKinnon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 12, McKinnon has 13 carries for 30 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (26 targets) for 155 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Chiefs have no other running back on the injury report.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|13
|30
|0
|2.3
|26
|19
|155
|3
McKinnon Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
