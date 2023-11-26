Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Toney's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Toney has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 139 yards on 22 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one TD. He also has eight carries for nine yards.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Out (FP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 22 139 98 1 6.3

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

