Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 105-86 loss against the Rockets, Caldwell-Pope totaled 20 points and three steals.

Below, we dig into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.8 11.6 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.7 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.5 PRA -- 15.2 16.8 PR -- 12.8 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Nuggets rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 122.8 points per contest.

The Spurs concede 45.0 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.6 assists per contest.

The Spurs give up 14.8 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 37 13 2 5 3 1 4 11/7/2022 32 11 4 3 1 0 3 11/5/2022 27 12 1 3 2 0 4

