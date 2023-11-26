Will Mecole Hardman Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mecole Hardman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hardman's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Hardman has been targeted 13 times and has nine catches for 47 yards (5.2 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.
Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hardman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|47
|60
|0
|5.2
Hardman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|10
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
