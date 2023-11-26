The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
  • The Cornhuskers put up 81 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.6 the Titans give up.
  • Nebraska has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
  • In home games, Nebraska averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Stony Brook W 84-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

