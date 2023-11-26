How to Watch Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Titans are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
- The Cornhuskers put up 81 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.6 the Titans give up.
- Nebraska has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
- In home games, Nebraska averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.