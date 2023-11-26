The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Titans are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.

The Cornhuskers put up 81 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.6 the Titans give up.

Nebraska has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

In home games, Nebraska averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

