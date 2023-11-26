Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|CSU Fullerton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-18.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-18.5)
|141.5
|-4000
|+1400
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends
- Nebraska has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
- CSU Fullerton has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- So far this year, two of the Titans games have gone over the point total.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Nebraska much lower (82nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
