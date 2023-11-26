Sunday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-57 and heavily favors Nebraska to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 83, CSU Fullerton 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-26.1)

Nebraska (-26.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Nebraska is 5-0-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Fullerton's 1-3-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cornhuskers are 3-2-0 and the Titans are 2-1-0.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers average 81.0 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Nebraska grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 32.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.6 boards per game.

Nebraska connects on 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The Cornhuskers score 104.0 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while giving up 77.2 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

Nebraska has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (53rd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.5 (330th in college basketball).

