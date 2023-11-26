Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|273rd
|68.0
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
