The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 273rd 68.0 Points Scored 69.2 241st 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 30.8 241st 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 169th 13.1 Assists 10.4 346th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

