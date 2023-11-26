The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs on B1G+. The point total in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -16.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points three times.

The average point total in Nebraska's matchups this year is 141.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cornhuskers' ATS record is 5-0-0 this season.

This season, Nebraska has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Cornhuskers have played as a favorite of -2500 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 3 60% 81.0 145.6 60.2 131.8 142.3 CSU Fullerton 1 25% 64.6 145.6 71.6 131.8 141.5

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The 81.0 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 9.4 more points than the Titans give up (71.6).

When Nebraska totals more than 71.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 5-0-0 3-0 3-2-0 CSU Fullerton 1-3-0 0-0 2-1-0

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska CSU Fullerton 11-4 Home Record 11-2 4-8 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

