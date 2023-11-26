How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will try to break an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Spurs Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Spurs Prediction
|Nuggets vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The 111.9 points per game the Nuggets score are 10.9 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.8).
- Denver has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets post 118.6 points per game in home games, compared to 106.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Denver is surrendering 107.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 109.3.
- At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.5 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.