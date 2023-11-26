The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will try to break an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The 111.9 points per game the Nuggets score are 10.9 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Denver has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets post 118.6 points per game in home games, compared to 106.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Denver is surrendering 107.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 109.3.

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.5 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Nuggets Injuries