You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 30.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 2.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Sunday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Sunday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Sunday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 18.5. That is 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Sunday's prop bet for Aaron Gordon is 15.5 points, 2.4 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).

Gordon has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Sunday's over/under.

Gordon's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Sunday over/under.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 19 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He has grabbed 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 17 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (17.5).

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

