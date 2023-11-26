Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Mahomes has 2,619 yards passing (261.9 per game) and has completed 67.1% of his throws (253-for-377) while tallying 19 TD passes and nine picks. In the running game, Mahomes has contributed 296 rushing yards on 48 carries, averaging 29.6 yards per game on the ground.

Mahomes vs. the Raiders

Mahomes vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 289.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 289.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Las Vegas has allowed one opposing player to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Raiders have given up one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Las Vegas in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Raiders this season.

The Raiders give up 210 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense is 12th in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 261.5 (-115)

261.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has hit the over on his passing yards total three times this year (30.0%).

The Chiefs, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.9% of the time while running 40.1%.

Mahomes is No. 20 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (2,619 total yards passing).

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 10 games this year, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has 82.6% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (19).

Mahomes has passed 54 times out of his 377 total attempts while in the red zone (56.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 30-for-40 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

