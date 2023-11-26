How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Ravens vs. Chargers Insights
- The Ravens score 3.8 more points per game (27.6) than the Chargers give up (23.8).
- Los Angeles scores 9.8 more points per game (25.9) than Baltimore gives up (16.1).
- The Ravens average 27.1 fewer yards per game (366.5) than the Chargers give up per matchup (393.6).
- Los Angeles racks up 80.8 more yards per game (354.3) than Baltimore allows per matchup (273.5).
- This season, the Ravens rush for 53.1 more yards per game (155.1) than the Chargers allow per contest (102).
- This season Los Angeles runs for two more yards per game (105.7) than Baltimore allows (103.7).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (15).
- This season Los Angeles has eight turnovers, seven fewer than Baltimore has takeaways (15).
Ravens Away Performance
- On the road, the Ravens average fewer points (24 per game) than overall (27.6). They also concede more (16.8 per game) than overall (16.1).
- On the road, the Ravens accumulate fewer yards (334.8 per game) than they do overall (366.5). But they also concede fewer on the road (256) than overall (273.5).
- On the road, the Ravens pick up fewer rushing yards (140.6 per game) than they do overall (155.1). But they also concede fewer rushing yards in away games (100.8) than overall (103.7).
- The Ravens convert more third downs away from home (44.8%) than they do overall (44.6%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (38.8%) than overall (35.2%).
Ravens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Seattle
|W 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland
|L 33-31
|FOX
|11/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|NBC
|12/25/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|ABC
Chargers Home Performance
- At home, the Chargers average more points (28.6 per game) than overall (25.9). But they also allow more (25.4 per game) than overall (23.8).
- At home, the Chargers pick up more yards (356.6 per game) than overall (354.3). But they also allow more (394 per game) than overall (393.6).
- At home, Los Angeles accumulates fewer passing yards (238 per game) than it does overall (248.6). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (291) than overall (291.6).
- The Chargers pick up 118.6 rushing yards per game at home (12.9 more than overall), and allow 103 at home (one more than overall).
- The Chargers successfully convert more third downs at home (47.1%) than they do overall (43.2%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (35.7%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|W 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|L 41-38
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 23-20
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Denver
|-
|CBS
|12/14/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
