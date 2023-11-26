Will Richie James Jr. cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

James has put up a 6-yard campaign thus far (3 yards per game), reeling in one throw out of three targets.

Having played two games this year, James has not tallied a TD reception.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

