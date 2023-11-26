Skyy Moore has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Raiders have allowed 210 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Moore has racked up 205 receiving yards (to average 20.5 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 32 targets.

Moore vs. the Raiders

Moore vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

The Raiders have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Moore will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders give up 210 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Raiders' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of 10 games this year.

Moore has been targeted on 32 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season (8.4% target share).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (205 yards on 32 targets).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (4.3% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

