With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Travis Kelce a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Kelce has 64 catches (on 81 targets) and tops the Chiefs with 641 yards receiving (71.2 per game) plus five TDs.

Kelce has tallied a touchdown catch in five of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1

Rep Travis Kelce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.