The Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 30 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen is another important player for Colorado, with 26 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon has posted seven goals and 19 assists for Colorado.

In five games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.35 goals against average) and has racked up 91 saves.

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Kucherov has totaled 20 assists and 15 goals in 20 games. That's good for 35 points.

With 29 total points (1.4 per game), including 11 goals and 18 assists through 21 games, Brayden Point is crucial for Tampa Bay's attack.

This season, Steven Stamkos has nine goals and 14 assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-4-5 in 17 games this season, conceding 58 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 491 saves and an .894 save percentage, 41st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 3rd 3.75 Goals Scored 3.71 4th 11th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.52 27th 5th 32.7 Shots 29.9 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 19th 19.75% Power Play % 34.72% 2nd 5th 87.5% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 10th

