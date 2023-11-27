Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Lightning on November 27, 2023
Player props are listed for Cale Makar and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (30 total points), having registered five goals and 25 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (1.3 per game).
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Mikko Rantanen's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 35 points (1.7 per game), with 15 goals and 20 assists in 20 games (playing 20:27 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point has posted 29 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
