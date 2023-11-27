Should you wager on Bowen Byram to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Byram has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

Byram's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:35 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

