The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, take the ice Monday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Makar's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 24:08 on the ice per game.

Makar has a goal in five games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in 15 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points 10 times.

Makar has an assist in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Makar's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 30 Points 0 5 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.