Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (11-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) Monday, November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 111 - Nuggets 110

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)

Nuggets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)

Clippers (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.4

The Clippers sport a 6-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-11-0 mark of the Nuggets.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 26.7% of the time this season (four out of 15). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (six out of 17).

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Nuggets are 16th in the NBA on offense (113.1 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (109.2 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Denver is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (42.2).

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Denver commits 12.8 turnovers per game and force 12.5 per game, ranking ninth and 25th, respectively, in the league.

The Nuggets are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.5 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

