Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Devon Toews vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 23:33 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

