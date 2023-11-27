Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Joel Kiviranta a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Kiviranta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
