For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Joel Kiviranta a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Kiviranta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.