Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Josh Manson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Manson stats and insights
- Manson is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Manson has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
