Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (11-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) Monday, November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips off at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -4.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in nine of 17 games this season.

Denver has a 222.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

Denver is 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

Denver has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 7 46.7% 112.3 225.4 108.1 217.3 227.5 Nuggets 9 52.9% 113.1 225.4 109.2 217.3 223.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Over its last 10 games, Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .111 (1-8-0).

The Nuggets' 113.1 points per game are five more points than the 108.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Denver is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 6-11 0-0 6-11 Clippers 6-9 4-6 4-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 6-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 109.2 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.