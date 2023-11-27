The Denver Nuggets (11-6) will look to Nikola Jokic (seventh in NBA, 28.8 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Paul George (14th in league, 25.4) and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) on November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Denver is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Nuggets' 113.1 points per game are five more points than the 108.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Denver is 8-3.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up more points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (106.7), and also give up fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (109.3).

At home the Nuggets are picking up 31.3 assists per game, 4.2 more than away (27.1).

Nuggets Injuries