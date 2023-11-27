Paul George and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets meet at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (at 10:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 less than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 13.4 is lower than his over/under on Monday (12.5).

Jokic's assist average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Monday's prop bet (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 17.4 points Michael Porter Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).

He has averaged 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Porter has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Reggie Jackson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 11.5 points Reggie Jackson scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (14.5).

He collects 2.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Jackson has collected 4.0 assists per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: +106)

George has put up 25.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

George's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

George's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Monday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 23.5. That's 3.1 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Leonard's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

