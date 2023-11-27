Monday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) squaring off at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Xavier.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-8.7)

Xavier (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Oakland's 6-0-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have hit the over in two games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.3 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Xavier averages 34.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to the 35.7 of its opponents.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 27.3% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 221st in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st in college basketball, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.3 (194th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (111th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies score 72.7 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and concede 71.7 (197th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Oakland falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It collects 32.7 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5.

Oakland hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (118th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 28.0% from deep.

Oakland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.3 per game (79th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (256th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.