Wednesday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-51 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last time out, the Cornhuskers lost 88-81 to TCU on Saturday.

Nebraska vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 79, Florida Atlantic 51

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers captured their signature win of the season on November 23, when they secured a 75-61 victory over the Lamar Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Nebraska has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

75-61 over Lamar (No. 99) on November 23

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 110) on November 10

79-32 at home over Alcorn State (No. 279) on November 14

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 287) on November 6

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 52.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

17.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 52.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Darian White: 11.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jaz Shelley: 12.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

12.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Natalie Potts: 12.7 PTS, 73.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.7 PTS, 73.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Callin Hake: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and give up 59.0 per contest (99th in college basketball).

