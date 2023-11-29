The NHL schedule on Tuesday is not one to miss. The outings include the Dallas Stars squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding Tuesday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!