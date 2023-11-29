Nuggets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is 217.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|217.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 10 of 18 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 222, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|55.6%
|113.1
|223.1
|108.9
|214.4
|222.8
|Rockets
|6
|40%
|110
|223.1
|105.5
|214.4
|220.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering five times in eight home games, and two times in 10 road games.
- The Nuggets record 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Rockets give up (105.5).
- Denver is 7-8 against the spread and 12-3 overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|7-11
|4-3
|7-11
|Rockets
|11-4
|3-1
|5-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|113.1
|110
|14
|25
|7-8
|5-2
|12-3
|4-3
|108.9
|105.5
|7
|2
|4-7
|9-1
|9-2
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.