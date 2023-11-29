When the Denver Nuggets (12-6) and Houston Rockets (8-7) square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

ALT, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets defeated the Clippers 113-104. With 35 points, Reggie Jackson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reggie Jackson 35 5 13 2 0 3 DeAndre Jordan 21 13 5 2 1 0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12 3 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 28.8 points, 13.4 boards and 8.9 assists per game, making 56.8% of shots from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Porter averages 16.9 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Jackson is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 boards per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Watch Jokic, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26.3 12.4 8.4 1.3 0.7 1.1 Michael Porter Jr. 17.7 7.7 1 0.4 0.8 3.2 Reggie Jackson 16.5 3.4 5.3 0.6 0.3 1.8 Aaron Gordon 10.3 6.2 3 0.8 0.5 0.4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.9 2 3.4 1.2 0.4 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.