Ole Miss vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.
The Rebels are coming off of a 58-45 win against Little Rock in their most recent game on Saturday.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rebels claimed a 58-45 victory over Little Rock. In their last matchup on Sunday, the Cardinals earned an 81-70 victory over Gonzaga. Snudda Collins' team-leading 11 points led the Rebels in the win. Kiki Jefferson scored a team-leading 21 points for the Cardinals in the victory.
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65
Top 25 Predictions
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' best victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings. The Rebels captured the 60-49 neutral-site win on November 20.
- The Rebels have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Ole Miss has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 146) on November 15
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 247) on November 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- On November 26, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, an 81-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 15), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26
- 77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6
- 81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12
- 72-63 over Liberty (No. 136) on November 25
- 77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%
- Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and are giving up 54.6 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (118th in college basketball). They have a +151 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game.
