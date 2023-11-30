The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Arizona Coyotes' Matias Maccelli are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) and an average ice time of 24:15 per game.

Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 28 points (1.3 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 21 assists.

Rantanen has 27 points for Colorado, via 12 goals and 15 assists.

In five games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.35 goals against average) and has made 91 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is an important part of the offense for Arizona, with 19 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games.

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 16 total points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 11 assists.

This season, Arizona's Maccelli has 16 points, courtesy of three goals (ninth on team) and 13 assists (first).

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka's record stands at 2-6-2 on the season, allowing 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collecting 288 saves with an .892% save percentage (48th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 6th 32.2 Shots 27.2 31st 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 18th 19.77% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 4th 87.95% Penalty Kill % 81.33% 13th

