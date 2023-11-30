The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar included, will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Makar intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cale Makar vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 24:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +20).

In six of 21 games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Makar has a point in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 15 of 21 games this year, Makar has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Makar hits the over on his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 4 32 Points 6 6 Goals 3 26 Assists 3

