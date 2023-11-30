Should you wager on Caleb Jones to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

