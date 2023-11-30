Will Caleb Jones Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
Should you wager on Caleb Jones to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
