How to Watch Creighton vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Creighton is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 112th.
- The 84.0 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.5 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.5).
- Creighton has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton fared better in home games last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.
- In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
