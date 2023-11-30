The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Creighton is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 112th.

The 84.0 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.5 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.5).

Creighton has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton fared better in home games last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.

In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

