The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Creighton is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 112th.
  • The 84.0 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.5 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.5).
  • Creighton has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton fared better in home games last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.
  • In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Texas Southern W 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha

