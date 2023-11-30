The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will welcome in the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-7.5) 141.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-8.5) 141.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Creighton is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this season.

Oklahoma State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Cowboys games have gone over the point total three out of six times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton's national championship odds (+2500) place it just 13th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is ninth-best.

Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

