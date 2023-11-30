Thursday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with Creighton securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The game has no line set.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 77, Oklahoma State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-9.2)

Creighton (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Oklahoma State has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Creighton is 4-2-0. Both the Cowboys and the Bluejays are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 20.3 points per game (posting 84.0 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and conceding 63.7 per contest, 47th in college basketball) and have a +122 scoring differential.

Creighton ranks 22nd in college basketball at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 11.0 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Creighton makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.7% from beyond the arc (32nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.3%.

Creighton has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball), 2.0 more than the 7.7 it forces (362nd in college basketball).

