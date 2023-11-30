The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) will play the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 271st 68.3 Points Scored 76.4 64th 54th 65.8 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 54th 34.0 Rebounds 34.6 41st 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 211th 12.6 Assists 15.7 24th 322nd 13.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

