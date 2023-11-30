Creighton vs. Oklahoma State November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) will play the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|271st
|68.3
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|54th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|34.6
|41st
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|322nd
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
