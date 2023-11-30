Devon Toews will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes play at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Toews against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Devon Toews vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In three of 21 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Toews has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toews Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

